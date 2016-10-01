Why wait till mid-October?

Joe Mizzi might not have a magic wand to solve all traffic problems but, perhaps, he can organise Malta Public Transport’s route X1A again.

This serves students attending the University and Mcast from Ċirkewwa, passing through Mellieħa and St Paul’s Bay.

This route was in operation last year and, as a parent of a special needs daughter who is attending a course at Pathway, Mcast, in Paola, it was an ideal route because it does not have many stops and, therefore, takes less time. It also used to stop right outside the Mcast gate.

I contacted Malta Public Transport to check whether this route was returning and was informed that it is scheduled to start in mid October. The scholastic year has already started for most students, so why has this route not started too?