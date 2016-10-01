Warped thinking
Lawrence Gonzi, with just half a quota for a parliamentary majority, sent a European commissioner to Brussels.
Joseph Muscat, with an astounding 36,000 vote majority, nominated a candidate for the European Court of Auditors.
And Mario Dingli says (‘Blinkered opinion’, September 27) that Leo Brincat was Muscat’s choice, not Malta’s.
So whose choice was Gonzi’s – part of Manikata’s?
And who is blinkered?
