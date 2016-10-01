Very unfair taxation
The editorial ‘Manifestly unfair compensation’ (September 13), relating to the decision by the European Court of Human Rights on requisitioned housing in Malta, is quite to the point.
The declaration that private owners “were made to bear most of the social and financial cost of social accommodation” is not enough because, to add insult to injury, a further 15 per cent tax is imposed on such income, which is quite an unfair taxation.
In the last Budget, one of the measures adopted was the exemption of tax on those who give a certain amount of money to the Malta Community Chest fund. Quite fair. Two weights and two measures. Both are relieving some burden on the government’s coffers.
