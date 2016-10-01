Plans for Valletta
Anġlu Xuereb’s understanding of what makes a city is one-sided. And that’s being polite about it.
He appears to think it’s just about flashy hotels, cafes, expensive shops and a prohibitively costly transport measures that will solve all Valletta’s problems.
He says convents should be closed to serve another more convenient purpose without keeping in mind their inhabitants
If he is really serious about getting involved with Valletta, he should start by communicating with its inhabitants and the issues that we face on a daily basis: noise pollution, traffic congestion and random development incursions.
