Mosta underground car park

A few years back, the idea of building an underground car park near Mosta dome was discussed. I remember very clearly how the people had reacted, with all means at their disposal. They said no and, quite rightly, their voice was heard.

Lately, a proposed kiosk near the Rotunda was negatively received by the population. Now, we have the government agency Projects Malta, which resurfaced the idea to build an underground car park near the Rotunda. The reason being that car parking in the area is very lacking. This is not a secret. It is a problem. But for that matter, can anyone indicate a place in Malta where parking is not a problem? While accepting this as a fact, the solution to alleviate the problem surely is not building an underground car park that might, if not immediately, prove detrimental to the Mosta Dome in the future.

It is also true that there are traffic jams in Mosta Square. But this is also no sufficient enough reason to build an underground car park. For that matter, there are traffic jams all over Malta.

Those who know the area well say there are other sites that can be considered as an alternative. The Rotunda should not be made to pay the heavy price.

Thousands of vehicles drive through Constitution Street, Mosta Square and Eucharistic Congress Road at all hours of the day. As a first step to ease traffic through Mosta Square, heavy vehicles, except those being used in works in the area or to give a service, should be diverted to another road on the outskirts – from near the missionaries monument on the very top of Constitution Street.

The people of Mosta and thousands of others all over Malta are proud of the Rotunda. Thousands of tourists visit the Mosta Dome on a daily basis to admire its structure, it being the third largest in the world. Let us save, look after and preserve our heritage for us and for future generations. Projects Malta should not be the entity that would give its approval to a project that would cause damage to this national heritage.

The presbyteral council of Mosta has issued a declaration against the proposal of building an underground car park near the Rotunda and this was read out to the congregation. The people of Mosta are now waiting for the Mosta council to unanimously use all its power against this proposal and to offer alternatives.

Hopefully, reason, common sense and love of our heritage will prevail.