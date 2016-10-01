Unbeaten records at stake as top two clash in north London

Son Heung-min... in fine form for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Leaders Manchester City will be facing a tough test to their title credentials this weekend as they play away to the other unbeaten side so far in the Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur.

Son Heung-min is firing on all cylinders for Tottenham and ably filling up for the injured Harry Kane.

The South Korean is as keen as any other Spurs player to leave the past in its rightful place and focus on the present as the north Londoners, currently four points behind Man. City, are poised to smash their wage ceiling to give hitman Kane a new deal worth £120,000-a-week.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino hailed the quality of Son after he grabbed another brace against Middlesbrough before scoring the only goal of the match away at CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Manchester City revealed the full extent of Kevin de Bruyne’s hamstring injury, saying he could be sidelined for at least three weeks.

Before Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Celtic, the Citizens had won every game under manager Pep Guardiola. The sequence (10 victories and 26 goals) was halted by the Hoops who fought hard for a 3-3 draw in a Celtic Park thriller.

Arsenal, still undefeated on the away front, play Burnley at Turf Moor tomorrow.

Theo Walcott said Arsenal, after the 3-0 win over Chelsea and the 2-0 victory over Basle in midweek, now have all the experienced players required to prevail in big matches.

Arsene Wenger said Walcott, who scored against Chelsea and Basle, has been spurred on to have a good season after being overlooked for England’s Euro 2016 squad in summer.

Walcott has reverted to his right-wing berth rather than featuring up front and has looked back to his menacing self in the Arsenal attack.

In today’s early kick-off, Liverpool play guests to troubled Swansea City who may lose their manager – Francesco Guidolin – if they suffer another defeat.

Reds goalkeeper Loris Karius is aware of the competition for places at Anfield and that means he cannot afford to be complacent having won the battle to be Juergen Klopp’s first choice.

Adam Lallana is finally getting the rewards his work-rate deserves and is flourishing in Liverpool’s counter-pressing style.

The 4-1 triumph at home to champions Leicester City seems to have silenced Manchester United’s critics as Jose Mourinho’s men prepare to play Stoke City at Old Trafford, tomorrow.

Juan Mata is confident United have turned a corner following the 4-1 mauling of the champions as Chris Smalling has backed Wayne Rooney to regain his place in the team after starting on the bench last week.

Back-to-back defeats have ruffled feathers at Antonio Conte’s court as Chelsea cross swords at Hull City this afternoon.

According to reports in the UK, Conte is ready to embark on a ruthless defensive clear-out following his side’s 3-0 defeat by Arsenal which stretched the Blues’ winless run in the league to three matches.

Leicester hit back strongly from the heavy defeat to Manchester United after beating Porto 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Today, Claudio Ranieri’s men will be seeking to chalk up their third win in the league in a difficult match against in-form Southampton.

Football programme in the UK...

Premier League

Hull City-Chelsea

Sunderland-West Brom

Swansea City-Liverpool - 13:30

Watford-Bournemouth

West Ham-Middlesbrough

Tomorrow:

Burnley-Arsenal - 17:30

Leicester City-Southampton - 15:15

Man. United-Stoke City - 13:00

Tottenham-Man. City - 15:15

The Championship

Birmingham-Blackburn Rovers

Brentford-Wigan Athletic

Bristol City-Nottm Forest

Burton Albion-Cardiff City

Fulham-QPR 13:45

Ipswich-Huddersfield

Leeds United-Barnsley

Preston NE-Aston Villa

Reading-Derby County

Rotherham-Newcastle United

Sheffield Wed.-Brighton

Wolves-Norwich City - 18:30

League One

AFC Wimbledon-Gillingham

Bolton-Oxford United

Bury-Scunthorpe

Charlton-Rochdale

Chesterfield-Bradford

Fleetwood-Sheffield United

Northampton-Bristol Rovers

Oldham-MK Dons

Port Vale-Coventry City

Shrewsbury-Swindon Town

Southend-Peterborough

Walsall-Millwall

League Two

Barnet-Leyton Orient

Cambridge-Accrington

Carlisle-Colchester

Cheltenham-Luton Town

Crawley-Blackpool

Crewe-Mansfield

Grimsby-Hartlepool

Newport-Stevenage

Notts County-Morecambe

Plymouth-Yeovil Town

Portsmouth-Doncaster

Wycombe-Exeter City

Scottish Premiership

Dundee FC-Celtic - 13:15

Hamilton-Inverness CT

Kilmarnock-Aberdeen

Rangers-Partick Thistle

Ross County-St Johnstone

Scottish Championship

Ayr United-Dunfermline

Dumbarton-Queen of South

Morton-Raith Rovers

St Mirren-Falkirk 18:15

Tomorrow:

Hibernian-Dundee United 13:00

League One

Albion Rovers-Queen’s Park

Alloa Athletic-Airdrieonians

East Fife-Stenhousemuir

Peterhead-Livingston

Stranraer-Brechin City

League Two

Berwick Rangers-Clyde

Cowdenbeath-Stirling

Edinburgh City-Arbroath

Elgin City-Annan

Forfar-Montrose

Note: kick-offs 16.00 unless stated.