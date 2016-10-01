Advert
Saturday, October 1, 2016, 11:19

Unbeaten records at stake as top two clash in north London

Son Heung-min... in fine form for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Son Heung-min... in fine form for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Leaders Manchester City will be facing a tough test to their title credentials this weekend as they play away to the other unbeaten side so far in the Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur.

Son Heung-min is firing on all cylinders for Tottenham and ably filling up for the injured Harry Kane.

The South Korean is as keen as any other Spurs player to leave the past in its rightful place and focus on the present as the north Londoners, currently four points behind Man. City, are poised to smash their wage ceiling to give hitman Kane a new deal worth £120,000-a-week.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino hailed the quality of Son after he grabbed another brace against Middlesbrough before scoring the only goal of the match away at CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Manchester City revealed the full extent of Kevin de Bruyne’s hamstring injury, saying he could be sidelined for at least three weeks.

Before Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Celtic, the Citizens had won every game under manager Pep Guardiola. The sequence (10 victories and 26 goals) was halted by the Hoops who fought hard for a 3-3 draw in a Celtic Park thriller.

Arsenal, still undefeated on the away front, play Burnley at Turf Moor tomorrow.

Theo Walcott said Arsenal, after the 3-0 win over Chelsea and the 2-0 victory over Basle in midweek, now have all the experienced players required to prevail in big matches.

Arsene Wenger said Walcott, who scored against Chelsea and Basle, has been spurred on to have a good season after being overlooked for England’s Euro 2016 squad in summer.

Walcott has reverted to his right-wing berth rather than featuring up front and has looked back to his menacing self in the Arsenal attack.

In today’s early kick-off, Liverpool play guests to troubled Swansea City who may lose their manager – Francesco Guidolin – if they suffer another defeat.

Reds goalkeeper Loris Karius is aware of the competition for places at Anfield and that means he cannot afford to be complacent having won the battle to be Juergen Klopp’s first choice.

Adam Lallana is finally getting the rewards his work-rate deserves and is flourishing in Liverpool’s counter-pressing style.

The 4-1 triumph at home to champions Leicester City seems to have silenced Manchester United’s critics as Jose Mourinho’s men prepare to play Stoke City at Old Trafford, tomorrow.

Juan Mata is confident United have turned a corner following the 4-1 mauling of the champions as Chris Smalling has backed Wayne Rooney to regain his place in the team after starting on the bench last week.

Back-to-back defeats have ruffled feathers at Antonio Conte’s court as Chelsea cross swords at Hull City this afternoon.

According to reports in the UK, Conte is ready to embark on a ruthless defensive clear-out following his side’s 3-0 defeat by Arsenal which stretched the Blues’ winless run in the league to three matches.

Leicester hit back strongly from the heavy defeat to Manchester United after beating Porto 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Today, Claudio Ranieri’s men will be seeking to chalk up their third win in the league in a difficult match against in-form Southampton.

Football programme in the UK...

Premier League
Hull City-Chelsea    
Sunderland-West Brom    
Swansea City-Liverpool - 13:30
Watford-Bournemouth    
West Ham-Middlesbrough

Tomorrow:
Burnley-Arsenal - 17:30
Leicester City-Southampton - 15:15
Man. United-Stoke City - 13:00
Tottenham-Man. City - 15:15

The Championship
Birmingham-Blackburn Rovers    
Brentford-Wigan Athletic    
Bristol City-Nottm Forest    
Burton Albion-Cardiff City    
Fulham-QPR    13:45
Ipswich-Huddersfield     
Leeds United-Barnsley    
Preston NE-Aston Villa    
Reading-Derby County    
Rotherham-Newcastle United    
Sheffield Wed.-Brighton    
Wolves-Norwich City - 18:30

League One
AFC Wimbledon-Gillingham    
Bolton-Oxford United    
Bury-Scunthorpe     
Charlton-Rochdale    
Chesterfield-Bradford     
Fleetwood-Sheffield United    
Northampton-Bristol Rovers    
Oldham-MK Dons    
Port Vale-Coventry City    
Shrewsbury-Swindon Town    
Southend-Peterborough     
Walsall-Millwall

League Two
Barnet-Leyton Orient    
Cambridge-Accrington    
Carlisle-Colchester     
Cheltenham-Luton Town    
Crawley-Blackpool    
Crewe-Mansfield     
Grimsby-Hartlepool     
Newport-Stevenage    
Notts County-Morecambe    
Plymouth-Yeovil Town    
Portsmouth-Doncaster    
Wycombe-Exeter City

Scottish Premiership
Dundee FC-Celtic - 13:15
Hamilton-Inverness CT    
Kilmarnock-Aberdeen    
Rangers-Partick Thistle    
Ross County-St Johnstone

Scottish Championship
Ayr United-Dunfermline    
Dumbarton-Queen of South    
Morton-Raith Rovers    
St Mirren-Falkirk    18:15

Tomorrow:
Hibernian-Dundee United    13:00

League One
Albion Rovers-Queen’s Park    
Alloa Athletic-Airdrieonians    
East Fife-Stenhousemuir    
Peterhead-Livingston    
Stranraer-Brechin City

League Two
Berwick Rangers-Clyde    
Cowdenbeath-Stirling    
Edinburgh City-Arbroath    
Elgin City-Annan    
Forfar-Montrose

Note: kick-offs 16.00 unless stated.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. England to bin Allardyce T-shirts for...

  2. Higuain move may be blessing in disguise...

  3. Valletta and Birkirkara seek redemption...

  4. Inter in danger of an early exit

  5. Guardiola bemoans slow start at Celtic

  6. Celtic fined by UEFA after fans display...

  7. Legia to play Real behind closed doors

  8. Bayern chief demands instant reaction

  9. Chris Coleman wants life bans for corruption

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 01-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed