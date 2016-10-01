Sporting briefs

Moyes’s woes: Sunderland boss David Moyes will be without three key midfielders for today’s league clash with West Brom. Having already seen Adnan Januzaj ruled out for six weeks with ankle ligament damage, Moyes has now lost Steven Pienaar to a hamstring strain, while Lee Cattermole is to have an epidural in a bid to cure neuro-pain in his legs. In addition, striker Victor Anichebe is out with a groin problem.

Klopp: Juergen Klopp could see himself ending his managerial career with Liverpool. The German celebrates a year in charge at Anfield next weekend. Klopp, 49, said: “I certainly will (return to Germany) to live, but I don’t know if I will be back there as a coach yet. It’s very, very unlikely that I will still be sitting on the bench when I am 60. And, if at the end of my career I only got to coach Mainz, Dortmund and Liverpool, then it will certainly have been three fantastic clubs.”

Illegal payments: Defending K League champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors were docked nine points and fined 100 million won ($90,857) yesterday for payments a club scout made to referees in 2013. In May, prosecutors charged two referees in South Korea’s top league with accepting bribes totalling 5 million won from a Jeonbuk Motors club scout, with three payments of one million won each made to one official and two to the other. On Wednesday, the scout was sentenced to a six-month suspended jail term for bribery.

Mandzukic: Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain want to add more steel to their forward line with the signing of Mario Mandzukic from Juventus, reports in France said yesterday. L’Equipe said Paris SG want Mandzukic, 30, to form a tandem with Edinson Cavani in attack and intend to make their bid in the winter transfer window.



Premier League

Everton vs Crystal Palace - 1-1

Scottish Premiership

Motherwell vs Hearts - 1-3

GFA Division One

SK Victoria W. vs Nadur - 1-2

Xewkija Tigers vs Xagħra - 3-1