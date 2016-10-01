Advert
Saturday, October 1, 2016, 07:48

Provisional squads named

Pietro Ghedin and Silvio Vella, the national team and U-21 coaches respectively, yesterday announced their provisional squads for the upcoming World Cup and UEFA Championship group matches.

Senior squad

Goalkeepers: J. Haber, A. Hogg, H. Bonello.

Defenders: S. Borg, A. Agius, J. Caruana, Z. Muscat, A. Muscat, R. Camilleri, J. Pisani, J. Zerafa, C. Failla.

Midfielders: P. Fenech, B. Kristensen, M. Scerri, G. Sciberras, R. Muscat, R. Scicluna, S. Pisani.

Forwards: M. Mifsud, J.P. Farrugia, A. Effiong, A. Schembri, L. Micallef.

Under-21 squad

Goalkeepers: M. Calleja Cremona, Y. Cini, J. Borg.

Defenders: S. Arab, C. Attard, J. Borg, M. Johnson, S. Magri, K. Micallef, D. Zerafa.

Midfielders: M. Beerman, J. Bezzina, J. Brincat, R. Camenzuli, L. Cremona, J. Grech, M. Guillaumier, B. Muscat.

Forwards: S. Arab, J. Degabriele, J. Mbong, L. Montebello, K. Zammit.

