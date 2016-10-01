Menez targets scalp of his ex-club PSG

Jeremy Menez is hoping to make life a little bit more uncomfortable for his former side Paris St Germain this weekend.

PSG have won the Ligue 1 title for the last four seasons but have already lost two games this campaign, the same as in the whole of last term.

The second of those came last week against Toulouse, while they were unconvincing in a Champions League victory over Ludogorets in midweek.

Menez has a special place in PSG history having scored the goal that clinched their first title in 19 years in 2013.

The France international forward spent one more season at the Parc des Princes before moving on to Milan but is now back in his home country with Bordeaux.

Les Girondins have had a strong start to the season and sit level on 13 points with Paris SG ahead of today’s clash.

Menez said: “It will be a special match for me. I spent some great years at PSG and I was born in the Paris region. Going back to the Parc will be something to savour.

“There’s never a good time to take on PSG and for the last three or four years they have dominated the championship.

“They can’t always be at their best, but they are a great team. We know that it will be a difficult match for us. We need to go there without pressure and play our game.

“Anything is possible in football. We know it will be hard, but we have qualities we want to show and we have to give it a go.”

As well as changing manager in the summer, with Unai Emery replacing Laurent Blanc, PSG also lost their talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Manchester United.