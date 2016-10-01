Football news

Cristiano Ronaldo and Renato Sanches were recalled to the Portugal squad after injury as coach Fernando Santos urged the European champions to switch out of party mode.

Santos, naming his players for this month’s World Cup qualifiers at home to Andorra and away to the Faroe Islands, believes his players were not fully switched on when they began their campaign with a 2-0 defeat in Switzerland.

“We have to get out of European champion mode, that party mode,” Santos said.

Ronaldo and midfielder Sanches missed the Switzerland match because they had not fully recovered from injuries.

Sean Keane still not for sale – Dyche

Burnley boss Sean Dyche expects interest in Michael Keane to continue but insists the defender is not for sale.

Defending champions Leicester made an overture for the 23-year-old in the summer and, although the Clarets resisted talk of a £17 million offer, his stock is only rising.

“We’ve made it clear Sean Keane is not for sale and he’s still at the club so that’s ongoing,” said Dyche.

“It’s a kind of respect in a way, that people recognise some of our players are doing well but there’s also that little bit where you think ‘we’re not actively selling players’.”

Guendogan recall

Midfielder Ilkay Guendogan was named in the Germany squad for this month’s World Cup qualifiers after almost a year out of the side due to injury problems.

The 25-year-old Manchester City player, who also missed the 2014 World Cup through injury, last played for Germany in a friendly in Paris in November.

Forward Mario Gomez and central defender Jerome Boateng were also recalled to the squad having recovered from injuries picked up at Euro 2016.

Germany, who won their qualifying Group C opener against Norway 3-0 this month, take on the Czech Republic in Hamburg on October 8 before hosting Northern Ireland in Hanover three days later.

Veteran Iniesta is back for Spain

Andres Iniesta has received his first call-up since Euro 2016 as Spain plot revenge over Italy in this month’s World Cup qualifying encounter.

The 32-year-old midfielder played 90 minutes as the then reigning European champions lost 2-0 to Italy in June and, after missing Spain’s recent meetings with Belgium and Liechtenstein due to injury, Iniesta will get his chance to try and make amends when La Roja tackle the Azzurri in Turin on October 6.

Next up for Spain is a Group G clash with Albania on October 9.

Guidolin fears sack if Swansea City lose

Swansea City manager Francesco Guidolin has said losing today’s Premier League en-counter against Liverpool could signal the end of his stay at the Welsh club following their poor start to the season.

After winning their opening match, Guidolin’s side have come under pressure after suffering four league defeats in their last five games.

When asked if he could be sacked if Swansea lose at home to Liverpool, Guidolin told reporters: “Maybe. Could be. It could happen.

“I spoke with the chairman last week but at the moment, the most important thing is for me to work with my players and to prepare for the next game with focus and concentration.”

Mourinho bemoans ‘poisoned’ fixtures

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has described this month’s fixture list as a “poisoned gift”.

After the international break, United travel to Liverpool on October 17, host Fenerbahce in the Europa League three days later before travelling to Chelsea for a league fixture on October 23.

“Well, we could play Liverpool on the Saturday, we could play Liverpool on the Sunday. We play Liverpool on the Monday,” Mourinho told reporters.

“We don’t have the best conditions because we play against two top teams who don’t have European competition. We have this poisoned gift with playing on the Monday which gives us a very difficult situation.”

Allardyce postcards

England squad members re-ceived postcards from Sam Allardyce saying their “journey has just begun”, a few days after his short reign as manager was brought to an abrupt end.

Allardyce guided England to a 1-0 win over Slovakia in a World Cup qualifier in his only game in charge last month but lost the job having behaved “inappropriately” when seeking a lucrative sideline role while talking to undercover reporters.

Each card was personally signed by Allardyce and sent out to every member of the squad that beat Slovakia.