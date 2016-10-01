Chircop saves Fgura from defeat

Sirens 1

Fgura United 1

Substitute Warren Chircop saved Fgura United from defeat as he scored a last-gasp equaliser against Sirens, yesterday.

It looked as if newly-promoted Sirens were going to register their third win in a row but Johann Scicluna’s side had other ideas.

Fgura started to run the show early on and they also managed to win several corners.

On five minutes a Rafael Junior De Fex Marriaga delivery was tipped away for a corner by Sirens keeper Cini.

But in their first real threat on goal, on nine minutes, Sirens forged ahead. Charles Newuche headed home following a Miguel Ciantar corner which was nodded on into the box by Sant.

Dylan Aquilina denied Sirens a second goal when Newuche was at the right place in the box from a Zammit cross, but the Fgura defender was quick to clear away for a corner.

The second half was a quiet affair with both defences having the upperhand. In fact, the first shot at goal came on 75 minutes when a De Fex Marriaga grounder from outside the box was save by Cini.

Two minutes later an Ian Zammit effort from 25 metres out was fumbled by Fgura keeper Camilleri, the ball rolled into the path of Ciantar whose diagonal effort ended up wide.

With six minutes remaining Sirens substitute Robert Vaduva darted into the box after a fine run and dribble past two defenders but he lobbed the ball just over the crossbar.

Sirens pressed on for a second goal, Ekani Rodriguez leaving his opponents for dead with his fast pace only to shoot inches wide from inside the Fgura box.

However, deep into stoppage time Chircop sliced his shot home following a melee inside the Sirens penalty area from a Dos Sontas free-kick.

Seconds later Ciantar was sent off for dissent and a Spiteri drive from 30 metres out was neutralised by Cini.

Sirens: S. Cini, D. Sant, T. Farrugia, M. Bartolo, L, Gabrieli, J. Ekani Rodriguez, I. Curmi (C. Vella), M. Ciantar, C. Newuche (R. Vaduva), C. Caruana (O. Ano-nam), I. Zammit.

Fgura: M. Camilleri, G. Chircop, J. Dalli (D. Agius), D. Aquilina, E. Uzeh (M. Sota), C. Fenech, M. Caruana, R. Spiteri, J. Chetcuti (W. Chircop), R. De Fex Marriaga, V. Dos Sontas.

Referee: Jude Amin Utulu.

Best player: Daniel Sant (Sirens).