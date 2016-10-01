Alonso encouraged by Honda progress

Fernando Alonso was encouraged after trying out an updated Honda engine in his McLaren, even if running it in the practice sessions means he will be forced to start tomorrow’s Malaysian Grand Prix from the back.

The Spaniard carries a 30-place grid penalty into today’s qualifying session as the new power unit fitted to his car pushes his use of engine-related components further beyond his permitted allocation.

But Alonso enjoyed a strong day testing the new powerplant, which he will not be using today or in the race, setting the fifth and seventh fastest times in yesterday’s two sessions.

“Today was a good day,” said the double world champion, who completed a total of 45 trouble-free laps of the Sepang circuit.

“We managed to complete a good number of laps and do all the tests we had planned, including some parts already for next year’s car, so it was a very good day in that way.”

Honda have made steady progress after a difficult renewal of their once dominant partnership with McLaren last season.

The upgrade Alonso tested in Malaysia, featuring a lighter engine block and a redesigned exhaust, was the latest in a series of enhancements they have been making to the engine over the course of the year.