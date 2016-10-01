Index gains 0.6 per cent in September

The MSE Index advanced by 0.93 per cent this week, to close at 4,466.623 points – closing the month of September 0.6 per cent higher. Activity during the week was spread across 15 equities of which 10 gained ground, three fell in value and two closed unchanged as turnover reached €1.5m.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc shares headed the list of gainers having appreciated by a significant €0.56 or 8.6 per cent as four deals of 2,672 shares were struck, closing at an all-time high of €7.05. The groupregistered a profit before taxof €5.8m, compared to €4.8min 2015.

Revenue for the period rose by €1.6m to €45.8m – an increase of 3.6 per cent over the same period in 2015. Earnings per share decreased from €0.211 to €0.185, as a result of the change in the income from discontinued operations from €1.8m in 2015 to €5k for the period under review.

The company’s solid performance can be attributed mainly to Malta’s strong economic growth, increased tourist arrivals and expenditures as well as improvements in the performance of franchised food businesses and growth in the food importation subsidiary. An interim net dividend of €0.0333 per share is to be paid on October 19, 2016, to shareholders on the register of members as at October 5, 2016.

On a negative note, Lombard Bank Malta plc headed the list of fallers having declined by 4.6 per cent over a sole transaction of 1,108 shares, to close €0.10 lower at €2.10. The banking equity has registered a 15.5 per cent drop year to date.

Bank of Valletta plc shares edged 0.4 per cent higherover 29 trades of 111,183 shares, closing at their weekly highof €2.26.

The bank announced that the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be heldon December 16, 2016. Further information relating to theAGM will be announced at a later date.

FIMBank plc shares strengthened by 2.2 per cent as 81,602 shares changed ownership over four deals, to close at $0.93. The trade finance bank has registered an impressive 46.6 per cent rally year to date. Meanwhile, HSBC Bank Malta plc shares closed unchanged at €1.62 as 18 transactions of 44,022 shares were executed. The other non-movers for the week were International Hotel Investments plc (IHI) having closed unchanged at €0.635. The hoteliers’ equity was active on two trades of 2,000 shares.

GO plc shares appreciated by a further 1.6 per cent as 11,574 shares changed ownership, closing €0.05 higher at €3.22. Similarly, Malta Properties Company plc shares strengthened by 5.5 per cent across 11 deals of 86,700 shares, to close at €0.56.

The share price of Plaza Centres plc slipped by 1.8 per cent over two trades of 40,000 shares, closing at €1.10.

The company announced that on September 27, 2016 it signed the final deed to purchase the property named ‘Tigne Place’ consisting of office and commercial space along with related car park facilities.

Tigne Mall plc shares gained 2.4 per cent as 10 transactions of 260,500 shares were executed, to close at €1.065 – registering an 8.7 per cent rally overthe month.

Mapfre Middlesea plc shares rose by 1.5 per cent over two trades of a mere 450 shares, closing €0.03 higher at €2.10. Conversely, Medserv plc shares slipped by 0.1 per cent across five transactions of 33,215 shares, to close at €1.55.

Malta International Airport plc shares edged 0.5 per cent higher over 18 deals of 111,737 shares, to close at their weekly high of €4.26.

Similarly, RS2 Software plc shares increased by 0.9 per cent as 75,732 shares were executed across 21 trades, closing at €1.64 – registering a monthly decline of 11.3 per cent.

Malita Investments plc shares appreciated by 2.2 per cent as four transactions of 17,000 shares were executed, to close at €0.87.

In the corporate bond market, 26 issues were active of which six declined, nine advanced and 11 closed unchanged on a turnover of €1m.

The 4% IHI Secured €2026 was the most liquid issue having witnessed a turnover of 151,400, to close 0.5 per cent lowerat €102.50.

In the sovereign debt market turnover totalled €11.5m spread over 27 issues of which nine declined and 18 gained ground. The 5.2% MGS 2020 (I) headed the list of gainers having advanced by 0.7 per cent, closing at €119.83, while the short-dated 3.75% MGS 2017 (IV) was the worst performer having slipped by one per cent, to close at €103.28.

