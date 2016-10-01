Areva awarded €5bn worth of Hinkley Point contracts
French nuclear group Areva has won contracts worth over €5 billion to provide various services at Britain’s $24 billion Hinkley Point nuclear project.
The deal to build Britain’s first new nuclear power station in decades at Hinkley Point was signed behind closed doors in London on Thursday in a private ceremony.
Areva said the subcontracts include among others a long-term fuel supply agreement, and the delivery of the two nuclear steam supply systems, from design and supply to commissioning.
The company will also provide material for the fuel fabrication, producing uranium and providing conversion and enrichment services at Hinkley Point.
Furthermore, it said the activities will start in early 2020.
