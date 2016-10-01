Top 1980s TV series Dynasty set for reboot

Glamorous 1980s soap Dynasty, which explores the trials and tribulations of a glorious wealthy American family, is reportedly set for a television reboot.

A promo picture for the 1980s show.

The hit drama starred Dame Joan Collins and John Forsythe and ran for nine series between 1981 and 1989.

Dynasty followed the Carringtons - a one-percent family from Denver, Colorado, and their feuds with the similarly outrageously rich Colby clan.

After ending more than 27 years ago it is now set for a reboot on US network The CW according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The network, which is partly owned by CBS and Warner Brothers, is rebooting the show alongside creators of The OC, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the website reports.

For a time, the soap was the number one watched show in the US and was launched by ABC as a rival to prime time CBS drama Dallas.

British actress Collins played super-bitch and champion shoulder pad-wearer Alexis Carrington in the hit US soap.

The reboot would reportedly unite the Carringtons with the Colbys, who featured in their own spin-off show.

The original Dynasty was picked up by BBC One during the 1980s before it was scrapped by then channel controller Lord Michael Grade.