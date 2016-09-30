'Priceless' stolen Van Gogh paintings found by Italian anti-mafia police

Vincent van Gogh's 'View of the Sea at Scheveningen' one of two paintings stolen in 2002.

Anti-Mafia police investigating the Camorra gang in Naples have recovered two Van Gogh paintings stolen in 2002.

The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam said the paintings are in "relatively good condition".

In a statement on its website, it said the two paintings are the 1882 work Seascape at Scheveningen and a later work, Congregation leaving the Reformed Church in Nuenen.

Police in Naples said the paintings of "priceless value", were discovered during a raid as part of a crackdown against the Naples-based crime clan.

Naples prosecutors say more details will be given later at a news conference in the southern Italian city.