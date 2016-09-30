Advert
Friday, September 30, 2016, 11:43

'Priceless' stolen Van Gogh paintings found by Italian anti-mafia police

Vincent van Gogh's 'View of the Sea at Scheveningen' one of two paintings stolen in 2002.

Vincent van Gogh's 'View of the Sea at Scheveningen' one of two paintings stolen in 2002.

Anti-Mafia police investigating the Camorra gang in Naples have recovered two Van Gogh paintings stolen in 2002.

The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam said the paintings are in "relatively good condition".

In a statement on its website, it said the two paintings are the 1882 work Seascape at Scheveningen and a later work, Congregation leaving the Reformed Church in Nuenen.

Police in Naples said the paintings of "priceless value", were discovered during a raid as part of a crackdown against the Naples-based crime clan.

Naples prosecutors say more details will be given later at a news conference in the southern Italian city.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Train smashes into New Jersey station,...

  2. Erdogan was behind failed Turkey coup -...

  3. Philippines' president likens himself to...

  4. In hunt for tax cheats, Denmark pays...

  5. Malaysian jet 'downed by launcher from...

  6. South Carolina teenager killed father...

  7. Michelle Obama: "We need an adult in the...

  8. Islamic State loses control of last oil...

  9. Warplanes knock out Aleppo hospitals as...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-09-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed