Valletta and Birkirkara share the spoils

Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Valletta and Birkirkara took a point each after cancelling each other in a 1-1 draw at the National Stadium.

The first half was bereft of scoring chances.

In fact the first opportunity arrived on 32 minutes when Jonathan Caruana picked Federico Falcone but the Argentine fired his effort just over.

Birkirkara responded on 35 minutes. They thought they had taken the lead when Frank Temile headed past Valletta goalkeeper Henry Bonello. But the ‘goal’ was annulled as the Nigerian was adjudged to be in an offside position.

Five minutes from the break, Vito Plut raced clear on the left and sent a curling cross towards Temile who failed to make contact with the ball in front of a gaping goal.

Birkirkara kept control of proceedings on the restart.



On 47 minutes Mislav Andelkovic played in Gareth Sciberras who teed up Srdan Dimitrov but his low drive was somehow kept out by Bonello.

Valletta failed to heed the alarm bells as Birkirkara struck in their next foray.

They won a corner-kick from which Dimitrov’s cross was met by Cain Attard who hit a firm volley that flew into the net with the aid of the upright.

On 55 minutes, Juan Cruz Gill connected to Jhonnattan’s corner but his fierce drive was cleared off the line by Cain Attard.

Dimitrov should have put the game beyond Valletta’s reach on 58 minutes when he beat City’s offside trap but with only Bonello to beat he fired over.

Valletta equalised on 66 minutes. They won a free-kick on the edge of the area and Jhonnattann hit a curling drive that flew into the top corner of the net.



More woes followed for Birkirkara, as on 68 minutes Jovic picked up his second booking and was dismissed.



The Citizens kept pushing and on 79 minutes Jhonnattann was unlucky when his dipping shot came off the bar.

Birkirkara midfielder Mislav Andelkovic was voted as the BOV Player of the match.