Watch: Deer hit by car tries to get into vehicle... then dies

A deer that was hit by a 4x4 in New Jersey was not going down without a fight.

A police vehicle's in-car camera captured what happened after Ellen Sager struck the animal in Howell Township.

Ms Sager stopped and opened her door so she could look at the damage. The patrolman pulled over to help when the buck ran back across the road and tried to jump into Ms Sager's driver's seat.

The deer attempted to climb over her before she managed to kick it away and close the door. Sadly, the deer died of its injuries shortly after. Ms Sager sustained a minor injury to her knee.