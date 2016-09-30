Watch: Automated chair allows you to queue up while seated

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Waiting in a queue is not only tedious, it can be tiring too.

But what if you could take a seat in line and let your chair do all the hard work for you?

Japanese carmaker Nissan says it has developed a seat that does just that, with chairs taking cues from each other to move up the line.

The 'ProPilot Chair', as Nissan is calling its latest invention, uses sensors to automatically follow the chair in front of it. The empty chair at the front of the queue automatically moves to the back of the line, ready for the next bored occupant.

Nissan says the chair technology is based on the semi-autonomous technology installed in one of its vehicle models, which allows the car to navigate corners and slow down or speed up depending on the behaviour of the car in front of it in traffic.

The company says it plans to wheel out the first batch of ProPilot chairs soon, and it has asked Japanese restaurants interested in signing up to a trial to apply by tweeting their name and website along with the hashtags #NissanProPilotChair and #Wanted.