Romanian couples get cash reward for half a century of love

A district of the Romanian capital is celebrating hundreds of couples who have been married for at least half a century by handing out cash awards and inviting them to a joint lunch.

Bucharest's fifth district town hall said it has given each golden anniversary couple 1,000 lei (€511) to honour family and marriage. Some 600 people participated in the festive three-course lunch and dance.

Organiser Florentina Popescu said the longest marriage in the district had lasted 66 years. "They are an example for all of us of what marriage means," she said.

