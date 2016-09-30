After school Satan club for primary school children approved
The Portland chapter of The Satanic Temple has succeeded in its efforts to bring an after-school programme to a Portland primary school.
The organisation has been approved to begin a programme on October 19 at Sacramento Elementary School.
Finn Rezz, one of the group's leaders, said their programme focuses "on science and rational thinking", and it will promote "benevolence and empathy for everybody".
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.