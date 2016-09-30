Advert
Friday, September 30, 2016, 07:00

After school Satan club for primary school children approved

The Portland chapter of The Satanic Temple has succeeded in its efforts to bring an after-school programme to a Portland primary school.

The organisation has been approved to begin a programme on October 19 at Sacramento Elementary School.

Finn Rezz, one of the group's leaders, said their programme focuses "on science and rational thinking", and it will promote "benevolence and empathy for everybody".

