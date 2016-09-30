Work begins to widen Żurrieq's Vjal ix-Xarolla
Transport Malta has started works to widen Żurrieq's much-maligned Vjal ix-Xarolla, with the government having promised action during last year's Budget speech.
The project, which is expected to cost €1.8 million in total, will add a new carriageway to the road all the way to Triq il-Kuccard in Safi. Workers will also replace existing services, install new ones and form a service road with parking for residents, Transport Malta said.
The authority said it had agreed with the local council to start works after summer, so as to ensure that local festivities were not obstructed.
