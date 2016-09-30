Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says Emanuel Camilleri, the man who was wrongfully convicted of sexually abusing his daughter and jailed for almost 400 days, plans to appeal a judge’s decision overturning two court rulings. In another story, the newspaper says the Environment and Resources Authority yesterday confirmed a further delay in the completion of the new gas-fired power station in Delimara, saying the approval process had not even started.

The Malta Independent says a final decision on the Air Malta-Alitalia deal will be taken in the near future as an extension requested by the government has reached its end.

L-Orizzont says Leo Brincat's nomination for the Court of Auditors has been unanimously approved by the Council of Ministers.

In-Nazzjon says that fuel prices in Malta are still among the highest in Europe.