Residents help put out fire in Swieqi
Morning started early today for residents of Triq il-Bramel in Swieqi as they helped put out a fire which engulfed the door of one of the neighbours.
The fire was reported to the police at 3.15am and personnel from the Civil Protection Department went on site to remove all traces of the fire and return the area to safety.
