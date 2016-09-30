Request for proposals for operation, redevelopment of Kalkara film studios

A request for proposals for the construction, redevelopment, renovation, maintenance and operation of the Film Studios in Kalkara has been issued by the Malta Film Commission.

This is the second phase of the competitive process initiated by the commission in its bid to find a strategic partner for the studios.

Earlier this year, the Film Commission had shortlisted five international companies and consortia, following an international expression of interest.

They are:

• Golden Zephyr Ltd (USA)

• Island Productions Ltd (Italy)

• Mediente Ltd (UK)

• Pinewood Studios (UK)

• Safet SPA (Italy)

The eligible applicants have now been invited to present a detailed proposal outlining their investment and strategy.

Prospective bidders are required to build the first ever film sound stages in Malta, which are considered to be of utmost importance for the continuous development of the industry.

Apart from a fixed fee, the winner of the bid has to make a yearly contribution to enhance the local indigenous industry. The call closes on December 22.

In a statement, the commission said the government is determined to provide a new legislative framework wherein there would be an effective regulator for the industry which would function at arm’s length from all operators.

This would ensure that the studios and the industry were monitored and regulated properly.