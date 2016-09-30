Advert
Friday, September 30, 2016, 21:37

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Marsascala crash

A 49-year-old woman from Cospicua was seriously injured this evening after she was involved in a traffic accident on Triq Sant' Antnin, Marsacala.

The woman was riding a Honda Shadow motorcycle when she was involved in a collision with an 18-year-old Marsacala resident driving a Toyota Corsa at around 8pm. Both vehicles were heading in the direction of Żabbar at the time of the crash. 

An ambulance rushed the woman to Mater Dei hospital, where she is receiving treatment. Although serious, her injuries are not life-threatening. The Marsascala man was not hurt. 

Police say they are investigating further. 

