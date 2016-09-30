Microsoft provides wifi at 36 church and independent schools

Photo: Shutterstock

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo this morning unveiled a recently-implemented project by Microsoft, providing wifi in 36 church and independent schools.

The project was carried out by the company’s internal Skype Communications team who travelled to Malta over the summer to install upgrades to the classrooms’ infrastructure.

Microsoft provided 240 access points, supports network equipment including as routers and switches and the installation of all equipment.

The company would also be providing additional software, monitoring, maintenance and support for the installed hardware for three years, following which, the management of the hardware will be handed over to the Ministry.

“Most of today’s students are preparing themselves for jobs that perhaps do not yet exist however, it is only through the best in technology that we can equip our students and make them employable,” said Mr Bartolo said during the project launch at St Catherine’s High School in Pembroke.