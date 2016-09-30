Advert
Friday, September 30, 2016, 08:46

Man injured in St Julian's argument

A 33-year-old Libyan was grievously injured during an argument in St Julian’s this morning.

The police said the aggressor fled the scene of the incident in Triq San Ġorġ, at 1.45am.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Driver speeds wrong way along the...

  2. Government, Keith Schembri explain after...

  3. Car bomb intended to inflict ‘maximum...

  4. PN reacts as Leo Brincat makes it to the...

  5. Developer had illegal tunnel from bay to...

  6. Watch: Will it stay or will it tilt?

  7. Man granted sole custody of daughter...

  8. 90% of turtle eggs hatched successfully

  9. Man who stabbed partner 40 times jailed...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-09-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed