Man injured in St Julian's argument
A 33-year-old Libyan was grievously injured during an argument in St Julian’s this morning.
The police said the aggressor fled the scene of the incident in Triq San Ġorġ, at 1.45am.
The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital.
