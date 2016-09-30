EU closes three infringement proceedings against Malta

The European Union has closed three infringement proceedings against Malta after the country adopted legislation to comply with the relevant EU directives.

European Affairs Minister Louis Grech welcomed the decision, by the College of Commissioners, and said this reflected Malta’s dedication and efforts to close pending infringements efficiently and effectively.

Two of the infringements were opened this year, one, in March, was on measures to reduce the cost of deploying high-speed electronic communications networks. The second, concerning the harmonisation of member state laws on the market availability, and supervision of, explosives for civil uses, infringement was opened in May 2016.

The third infringement was opened in November 2014, and was due to Malta’s failure to implement the agreement concluded between the European Community Shipowners’ Associations and the European Transport Workers’ Federation on the Maritime Labour Convention.

Malta has since transposed all three directives into its national legislation.

The ministry said it was currently working on another infringement proceeding relating to the recognition of professional qualifications and on administrative cooperation through the Internal Market Information System, with a view to transposing the directive by the end of this year.