'Six bouncers beat me until I lost consciousness,' clubber claims

The alleged beating happened in Paceville.

Six bouncers at a nightclub in Paceville chased a man halfway through their shift, beating him up in the process, the victim told this newspaper.

The police confirmed they were investigating after Fathi Elhadi Eldeeb, 29, reported that he was attacked by bouncers while at Bar Native in Paceville almost two weeks ago.

The first part of the incident was reportedly caught on CCTV cameras.

According to the police report filed by Mr Eldeeb, the bouncers first tried to break up a fight inside the nightclub in which he was involved. Mr Eldeeb said he ran away, heading towards St George’s Bay.

“They chased me all the way down to near the Intercontinental Hotel, where they cornered me outside a garage and beat me until I lost consciousness,” Mr Eldeeb reported.

The fight occurred outside, and all the bouncers working there took off their uniforms and stormed off, forcing the manager to cover the entrance himself

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance to be treated for serious injuries. According to Mr Eldeeb, his Samsung mobile phone, a watch worth about €70 and €190 in cash were stolen from him. He insisted that at no point during the attack did he see any police officers in the area.

Bar Native manager Allan Mizzi reportedly told the police the fight occurred outside the bar, adding that all the bouncers working there took off their uniforms and stormed out, forcing him to cover the bar’s entrance himself.

He said he did not know where the bouncers had gone.

When contacted by this newspaper, Mr Mizzi said he would not comment, as the matter was being investigated.

When asked whether the bouncers were in possession of the necessary licences, Mr Mizzi again preferred not to comment but agreed to a meeting to discuss the matter. However, he later cancelled.

Questions sent to the Home Affairs Ministry on the number of inspections carried out at nightclubs in Paceville recently remained unanswered at the time of writing.

In 2013, legislation regulating bouncers came into force after a series of reports of beatings. In February, two foreign bouncers and the Maltese manager of a Paceville establishment were charged with seriously injuring a man, whom they “severely beat” while he was on the ground.