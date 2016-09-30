Moschino strikes a jubilant note at Milan Fashion Week

Moschino's collection screamed fun. Photo: Caroline Paris

Milan Fashion Week always brings about this sense of splendour, and this year it feels even more glamorous.

The clothes were splendid, there was no sense of ordinary, everything felt special and the clothes presented were also stunning. There were also a host of famous faces walking the runways - from Gigi Hadid to Anna Cleveland to Naomi Campbell.

Moschino

Backstage at Moschino, the mood was jubilant - the models were eager to present this fun-filled collection. The makeup look by MAC Cosmetics was a very 90s look - that smokey eye with winged eyeliner from the supermodel days gone by - think Linda Evangelista in the 90s. MAC makeup artist Tom Pecheux described it as the kind of makeup you learn at school - the essential makeup any makeup artist must know. The level of attention given to each detail never ceases to amaze me backstage, each girl must have the exact same look, there must be no difference. There was also some perfectly sharp contouring and false eyelashes applied for this look. Each girl wore a bobbed wig.

Moschino's makeup went for that smokey 90s look. Photo: Caroline Paris

The clothes were as usual fun, fun, fun with a message telling the audience to take a chill pill and relax. Paper dolls were his main theme and he used this to highlight this generation’s fixation with 2D screens so paper accessories and paper clothes just like Paper Barbie doll. Supermodels Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Anna Cleveland all walked this show.

Elisabetta Franchi

At Elisabetta Franchi glitz reigned supreme. The Franchi powerful woman is most definitely not a shrinking violet - she is sexy and powerful with a wish to be noticed. There were some stunning pieces - floor length sequinned gowns, perfectly tailored jumpsuits, mermaid skirts and some interesting structured pieces. High-waisted trousers and nipped in waistlines perfectly define the hourglass silhouette and lend that feeling of sexiness to the woman. The 80s spirit was also felt within this collection but in a more pop-rock version.

Elisabetta Franchi is no wallflower. Photo: Caroline Paris

The accessories also sparkled - lame clutch bags, over-the-top jewels and some dangerously high heels complemented the looks. The colour palette retained the brand’s colours - nude, black and red being highly prominent with a splash of aquamarine.

