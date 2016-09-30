Worthremembering

We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children. This popular quote reflects the wisdom of previous centuries. This wisdom is today being discarded to make way for pro-business projects to generate more money for the relatively few as against the common good.

As Astrid Vella correctly commented recently: “Whoever bowed to the instructions to add Mrieħel to the shortlist of sites suitable for high-rises is guilty of betraying our heritage.” This insensitivity does not even spare the splendid view of Mdina – the majestic city featuring the beautiful, unique dichotomy of medieval and baroque styles. This obstacle will distort one of our landmarks while we witness the people at the top impotent in the face of this betrayal.

From another aspect there are other repercussions as a result of this sudden high-rise development. Estate agents spoke publicly about their worries as they feel this boom carries the seeds of its own destruction.

This lack of sensitivity – to the people’s needs and wishes together with those of NGOs including environmental groups – from the government who promised to be a government which listens might well be equally carrying the seeds of the party’s own destruction.

This is an administration led by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat who is today very often synonymous with smiles and words, words and words but no deeds, with a particular accent on the environmental sector. For instance following the spring hunting result with a 4,000-vote majority he said that the No vote had pushed the environmental agenda forward and this was a message he would be taking on board.

Did he? Is he focusing on the common good? The overwhelming majority who voted for him can genuinely answer these questions and keep them in mind prior to heading to the polls in a few months’ time.