My wife and I are coming tothe end of our first visit to your lovely island which we have hugely enjoyed.

The skies are blue and clear but with regard to the purpose of this letter this has not been a cause for joy.

Since we first arrived here my wife noted a marked absence of any wild birds either by the coast or inland and once she noted it the more marked it became. This is in contrast to the UK where our wild birds are to be found everywhere.

We have now been informed by a local that this is because anything that moves is shot by the gun lobby and that is in spite of some birds being protected by law. No one cares.

Surely we have been misinformed, but if so why the empty skies? If this intelligence is accurate it should and would be a national disgrace.