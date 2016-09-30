Ħamrun Spartans dismantle poor Mosta

Ħamrun Spartans broke little sweat to ease past a poor Mosta side 5-2 at the National Stadium.

The Reds were off to a flyer and after six minutes Haruna Garba picked up possession on the edge of the area and hit a rasping drive that gave no chance to Mosta goalkeeper Yenz Cini.

Haruna Garba was named man of the match. This is a file photo.





Ħamrun doubled their lead on 14 minutes. They were awarded a central free-kick and Jake Grech’s curling drive came off the bar. Jorginho was first on the rebound and headed home.



On 29 minutes, Garba sped past Triston Grant and squared the ball towards the sprinting Jake Grech who bundled the ball home.



Mosta’s reaction was inexistent and in stoppage time, Garba met Grech’s delivery from a corner and headed past Cini.



The Blues pulled a goal back on 48 minutes when Kemar Reid’s low drive had the better of Matthew Farrugia, the Ħamrun goalkeeper.



But the Spartans restored their four-goal lead on 73 minutes when Saturday Nanapere was upended in the area by Emerson Vella and Grech made no mistake from the resultant penalty.



Mosta scored a second consolation goal ten minutes from time. Reid took responsibility of a central free-kick and his curler flew into the net.



