Legia to play Real behind closed doors

Legia Warsaw’s unhappy Champions League campaign suffered another blow yesterday when they were ordered to host their dream tie against Real Madrid in an empty stadium.

UEFA’s disciplinary committee said it had ordered the Polish champions to play their next home game behind closed doors following crowd trouble during their 6-0 home defeat by Borussia Dortmund earlier this month.

UEFA said Legia had been charged with crowd disturbances, setting off fireworks, throwing objects, poor organisation, racist behaviour and blocked stairways during the Group F match against the Bundesliga side.

The club, who denied the racism charges and said they would appeal, were also fined €80,000.

Legia have lost their first two games, failed to score and conceded eight goals on their return to Champions League group stage after a 21-year absence.

They visit Real Madrid on October 18 then host the defending champions in their next home match on November 2.

“Media reports that Legia fans chanted “Jude, Jude, BVB” are not true. It has been determined that fans had been chanting “Nutte Nutte BVB”. It is a derogatory chant... being used by fans of other German teams,” Legia said in a statement after the September 15 game.

“It doesn’t have racist or anti-Semitic undertones.”

Legia have a long history of fines and stadium bans because of their fans’ violent behaviour.

Last year, they played a Europa League game against Ajax Amsterdam behind closed doors after being sanctioned for their supporters’ racist chants.