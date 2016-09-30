Advert
Friday, September 30, 2016, 00:01

Legia to play Real behind closed doors

Legia Warsaw’s unhappy Champions League campaign suffered another blow yesterday when they were ordered to host their dream tie against Real Madrid in an empty stadium.

UEFA’s disciplinary committee said it had ordered the Polish champions to play their next home game behind closed doors following crowd trouble during their 6-0 home defeat by Borussia Dortmund earlier this month.

UEFA said Legia had been charged with crowd disturbances, setting off fireworks, throwing objects, poor organisation, racist behaviour and blocked stairways during the Group F match against the Bundesliga side.

The club, who denied the racism charges and said they would appeal, were also fined €80,000.

Legia have lost their first two games, failed to score and conceded eight goals on their return to Champions League group stage after a 21-year absence.

They visit Real Madrid on October 18 then host the defending champions in their next home match on November 2.

“Media reports that Legia fans chanted “Jude, Jude, BVB” are not true. It has been determined that fans had been chanting “Nutte Nutte BVB”. It is a derogatory chant... being used by fans of other German teams,” Legia said in a statement after the September 15 game.

“It doesn’t have racist or anti-Semitic undertones.”

Legia have a long history of fines and stadium bans because of their fans’ violent behaviour.

Last year, they played a Europa League game against Ajax Amsterdam behind closed doors after being sanctioned for their supporters’ racist chants.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. England to bin Allardyce T-shirts for...

  2. Greens paying penalty for poor ...

  3. Higuain move may be blessing in disguise...

  4. Roma’s inconsistent form confounds fans...

  5. More misery for Greens as Tedesco ...

  6. Barca rally to beat Gladbach

  7. Bulgaria end coach Petev’s contract

  8. Inter coach De Boer stresses importance...

  9. Gambin suspended for two WCup qualifiers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-09-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed