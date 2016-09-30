Inter in danger of an early exit

Inter’s Felipe Melo (left) and Eder in a duel for the ball with Borek Dockal, of Sparta Prague, yesterday.

Inter’s recent aversion to European football continued as they lost 3-1 to Sparta Prague yesterday to suffer a second straight Europa League defeat this season.

It is six years since Inter last won the Champions League but they have not played in Europe’s top club competition since 2012 and have now developed a losing habit in its second-tier cousin.

The three times European champions, who suffered a shock defeat in their opening Group K game at home to Israel’s Hapoel Beer Sheva, were two goals down to Sparta inside 25 minutes thanks to a double from Vaclav Kadlec.

Rodrigo Palacio pulled one back in the 71st, but any hopes of a comeback were effectively killed off when Andrea Ranocchia was sent off four minutes later and Mario Holek restored the Czech side’s two-goal advantage.

Krasnodar and Schalke took a stranglehold on Group I after each recorded their second straight win.

The Russian side won 5-2 against Nice as Joaozinho’s double added to Fedor Smolov’s opener.

Nice twice pulled within one, through first Mario Balotelli and then Wylan Cyprien, but substitute Ari’s late double secured victory.

Schalke beat Salzburg 3-1 with goals from Leon Goretzka and Naldo either side of Duje Caleta-Car’s own goal. Jonatan Soriano pulled one back for the Austrians.

Fiorentina brushed aside Qarabag 5-1 with Khouma Babacar and Mauro Zarate both scoring twice against the Azerbaijani side who played an hour with 10 men after Elvin Yunuszada was sent off.

PAOK Salonika beat Slovan Liberec 2-1 in the same Group J, Stefanos Athanasiadis scoring twice to overcome Nikolay Komlichenko’s first-minute opener.

At the Olimpico, Francesco Totti, two days after his 40th birthday, was again a source of inspiration for Roma as they crushed Astra Giurgiu 4-0 in Group E.

Kevin Strootman and Federico Fazio gave the home side a 2-0 lead before half-time.

Fabricio committed an own goal soon after the restart and Mohamed Salah was then on the right spot to volley home from another Totti assist.

Manchester United were far from inspiring in their 1-0 win over Zorya Luhansk, of Ukraine, at Old Trafford, last night.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the second-half winner with his first goal in five matches, nodding in substitute Wayne Rooney’s mis-hit shot at the far post.

It was Manchester United’s first effort on target, despite seeing more of the ball during the match.