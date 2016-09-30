Celtic fined by UEFA after fans display ‘illicit banner’

Celtic have been fined €10,000 by UEFA after fans displayed an “illicit banner” during their re-cent Champions League qualifier against Hapoel Be’er Sheva.

Fans flew Palestine flags before and during the match against Israeli opposition at Parkhead on August 17, drawing a charge from European football’s governing body.

UEFA viewed the flags as illicit banners and at a disciplinary hearing the complaint against the Scottish champions was upheld and the club was fined.

Celtic have been punished eight times in five seasons by UEFA for supporter misconduct and the sanction on each occasion has been a fine from the governing body.

They were fined around €18,000 two years ago after a Palestine flag was displayed at a Champions League qualifier against KR Reykjavik.