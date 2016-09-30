Police band celebrates 95 years with MCC concert

The Malta Police Force Band celebrated its 95th anniversary yesterday with a concert at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta.

Acting President Dolores Cristina, Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela, shadow minister Beppe Fenech Adami and police commissioner Laurence Cutajar were among the distinguished guests who attended the Pop Meets Classic 2 concert, with the band led by senior superintendent Anthony Cassar.

Christine Dalli and Frank Zammit directed the concert, with Italian soprano and pop singer Federica Balucani the evening's special guest.

Winter Moods singer Ivan Grech, sopranos Marita Bezzina and Ruth Sammut Casingena, tenor Alan Sciberras, singers Neville Refalo, Ritienne Azzopardi and Destiny Chukunyere also performed, as did the band's Pipe Band, Rockestra's Kersten Graham and the Guest Musicians Ensemble.

The Police Band thanked attendees for their support and noted that all proceeds would be donated to the Malta Community Chest Fund.