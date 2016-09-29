Watch: Footage shows five-year-old girl pulled from Syria rubble

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Syrian Civil Defence forces dug a young girl out from under rubble in an amateur video said to be filmed in Aleppo's al Shaar neighbourhood yesterday.

The footage, uploaded to a social media website, shows workers drilling and digging before carrying the girl out into an ambulance. She appears to be responsive when rescued.

"[W]e opened a space, here it is, and Ghazal [the girl] is five years old. Thank God we managed to take her out," an unnamed Syrian Civil Defence worker says in the footage.

Russian or Syrian warplanes knocked two hospitals out of service in the besieged rebel sector of Aleppo and ground forces intensified an assault in a battle which the United Nations said had made the city worse than a slaughterhouse.