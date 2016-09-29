Watch: Newscaster in giggling fits as she reads story of man who lived as a goat

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A newscaster lost her cool and surrendered to a giggling fit on live TV as she tried to read out a story about a British man who spent three days living as a mountain goat.

CTV Winnipeg News Anchor Maralee Caruso was presenting an item on Thomas Thwaites, the designer who was actually awarded an Ig Noble Prize over the weekend for the project that saw him sporting prosthetic appendages while co-habiting with a herd of animals in Switzerland.

She seemed to be doing fine with this rather unusual story but when footage emerged of the man eating grass, it was just too much for her to handle.

As the clip continues, her voice gets higher and more strained – until, by the end of the spot, she’s in tears of laughter.

The Ig Nobel awards, now in their 26th year, exist to celebrate achievements that “make people laugh, and then think”.