Tired of long queues? Japan's Nissan Motor has the perfect chair for you. Called the "ProPilot Chair" it uses sensor technology to automatically follow the chair directly in front of it while maintaining a fixed distance. You don't have to get up; the chair will move along for you.

It's the same "ProPilot" system employed in Nissan's Japan-exclusive Serena minivan.

In February, the automaker showed off "intelligent parking chairs" that pushed themselves back under the desk. The chairs were used to demonstrate Nissan's latest parking technology and were not intended for product release.

Nissan said the "ProPilot" chairs will get real-world testing. Until Dec. 27, Japanese restaurants will be able to apply to rent autonomous chairs by tweeting specific phrases. Successful applicants will receive the chairs in 2017.

With Japan's rapidly aging population, car manufacturers such as Nissan hope not only to banish the tedium from tasks such as queuing, but also benefit elderly citizens, whether at home or out and about in the city.