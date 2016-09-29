Advert
Thursday, September 29, 2016, 11:32

Watch: Will it stay or will it tilt?

Malta's roads will always spring a surprise, whatever time of day.

A video of a truck, doing the rounds on Facebook, would be funny were it not so dangerous as the heavy load is seen swaying to one side of the vehicle, potentially crashing to the road.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Driver speeds wrong way along the...

  2. Government, Keith Schembri explain after...

  3. Widow ordered to pay damages caused by...

  4. Developer had illegal tunnel from bay to...

  5. Panama Papers: Konrad Mizzi among first...

  6. Former PS handpicked for €50,000 job at...

  7. Car bomb intended to inflict ‘maximum...

  8. Malta-Gozo tunnel study ‘superficial’ -...

  9. Man granted sole custody of daughter...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-09-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed