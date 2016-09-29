Watch: Will it stay or will it tilt?
Malta's roads will always spring a surprise, whatever time of day.
A video of a truck, doing the rounds on Facebook, would be funny were it not so dangerous as the heavy load is seen swaying to one side of the vehicle, potentially crashing to the road.
