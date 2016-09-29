Advert
Thursday, September 29, 2016, 07:41

Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in the national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says the car bomb which severed a man’s legs on Monday was filled with screws and ball bearings, leading experts to think it was intended to cause “maximum damage”. In another story, it says the Prime Minister’s chief of staff, Keith Schembri, admitted that his company may benefit indirectly from the $100 million investment by the US firm Crane Currency.

The Malta Independent says the Kasco Group will not be supplying Crane Currency with machinery but could carry out servicing for the company.

In-Nazzjon leads with the Nationalist Party’s three proposals for the construction industry.

L-Orizzont says the 60-year-old Hungarian who four years ago repeatedly stabbed his partner with a scissors has been jailed four years.

