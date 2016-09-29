President in Israel for funeral of Shimon Peres

President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca left Malta for Israel to represent the Maltese nation at the funeral of former Israeli President Shimon Peres.

Peres, the Israeli politician who won the Nobel Peace Prize during his unprecedented seven-decade career, died yesterday aged 93.

He had suffered a major stroke two weeks ago that led to bleeding in his brain. He was sedated and on a respirator during most of his time in hospital.

He visited Malta on a number of occasions and was known to be a friend of former President Guido de Marco and journalist (now magistrate) Joe Mifsud.

As Israeli president he greeted Prime Minister Joseph Muscat during his visit to Israel.

Dolores Cristina is acting President.