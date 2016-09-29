Pink October campaign launched

The national Pink October campaign was launched today, with the aim of raising funds and awareness about breast cancer prevention, research and equipment to help improve the quality of life for cancer patients.

The Pink October campaign aims to raise €90,000 from corporate sponsors, private donations and from various activities which will be held throughout October.

The funds will be used to buy a Faxitron Biovision machine to further enhance diagnostic precision and effectivness during breast and other cancer related surgery.

Over the last three years, Pink October has raised €150,000 in funds and is now recongnised as Malta's largest fund raising and awareness event on breast cancer.

For the first time since its inception in 2014, the Pink October movement is receiving financial support from GlobalCapital.

Donations received from last year's event were used to buy X-ray equipment for breast biopsies, thus helping surgeons to be more accurate when removing breast cancers and increasing survival rates for patients.

For more information on Pink October events or to donate money towards the cause, follow campaign updates on www.pinkoctober.support or visit Pink October's Facebook page.