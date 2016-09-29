More students taking up post-secondary education

The number of fifth formers who moved into post-secondary education increased by six per cent over five years, according to new data.

The latest Tracer Study, carried out by the Directorate for Education Services in February 2015, “traced” teenagers who had completed compulsory education in June of 2014. Of the 93 per cent that took part in the study, 87 per cent had furthered their education, while seven per cent had found employment.

Despite the increase, the amount of students who continued their studies at MQF level three or less is worrying, according to Education Minister Evarist Bartolo.

Nearly a third – or 31 per cent – continued post-secondary education at MQF level one, two or three. This means that these students did not reach the level of education expected of fifth formers.

“This is unacceptable, and what is more worrying is the gender gap, with a larger percentage of male students in the lower levels,” he said, adding that boys had lost their male role models within the education sector as most of the staff was female.

“We cannot allow such a gender gap, as this is detrimental also within the social context… it has been proven that the incidence in domestic violence is higher in couples with an educational gap.”

He also expressed disappointment that students who spent 12 years in education were not accredited for skills other than those achieved for compulsory subjects, such as team-building, creativity and critical thinking skills.

Mr Bartolo called for substantial changes within the initial years, which should replace remedial fixes at the later years that are similar to “putting a band-aid on a wound”.

“We cannot break children and then try to fix them. We need a more relevant system,” he said, also calling for a national career service that would advise teenagers on how to combine their education and employment choices.

Data from the Tracer Study presented by Sandra Cortis, Service Manager of the Education Psycho-Social Services, shows that 80 per cent of those who attended state schools continued with their education when they completed Form five.

Meanwhile, 98 and 97 per cent respectively of church and independent school students went on to further their studies.