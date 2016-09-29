Malta gets European Commission warning
Directive should have been transposed into national legislation by January 18
Malta and 13 other EU states have been requested by the European Commission to transport into national legislation a directive on the recognition of professional qualifications.
The directive provides a modern EU system for the recognition of professional qualifications, simplifies existing rules and accelerates recognition procedures while ensuring that qualified professionals wishing to work in another member state respect the requirements of the host country.
It should have been transposed into national legislation by January 18.
Malta, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and the UK have been given two months to notify the Commission of the full transposition of the directive.
Should they fail to do so, the European Commission may decide to refer them to the Court of Justice of the EU.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.