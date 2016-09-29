Malta gets European Commission warning

Malta and 13 other EU states have been requested by the European Commission to transport into national legislation a directive on the recognition of professional qualifications.

The directive provides a modern EU system for the recognition of professional qualifications, simplifies existing rules and accelerates recognition procedures while ensuring that qualified professionals wishing to work in another member state respect the requirements of the host country.

It should have been transposed into national legislation by January 18.

Malta, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and the UK have been given two months to notify the Commission of the full transposition of the directive.

Should they fail to do so, the European Commission may decide to refer them to the Court of Justice of the EU.