Last chance to visit Fine Arts Museum at Admiralty House

Heritage Malta museums in Valletta and in Vittoriosa will open for free during Notte Bianca on Saturday and the public will have the last opportunity to visit the National Museum of Fine Arts at Admiralty House.

The National Museum of Fine Arts at South Street will be closing its doors for the

last time on Sunday after 42 years. The building's name came during the British colonial period as this building was used as the official residence of the British Admiral of the Mediterranean fleet.

The collection will be transferred to the new museum at the new venue, MUZA, the new national community art museum, at the Auberge d’Italie, in 2018 when Valletta will be declared European Capital of Culture.

Other Heritage Malta museums in Valletta open for free during Notte Bianca are the National Museum of Archaeology, the Palace Armoury and the State Rooms and Fort St Elmo, which houses the National War Museum.

For the first time, Notte Bianca will include Cottonera. On this occasion the

Inquisitor’s Palace and the Malta Maritime Museum will open for free to the

general public.

Apart from normal opening hours Heritage Malta museums will open from

7.30pm till midnight with last admission at 11.30pm.

Heritage Malta will be opening the newly restored Fort St Angelo on Sunday from 10am till 2pm.

More information about Heritage Malta and events organized by the national

agency can be obtained from the website, www.heritagemalta.org.