Thursday, September 29, 2016, 16:25

Justice institute moving to Vittoriosa

The International Institute for Justice and Rule of Law is to move into the building known as the knights' armoury in Vittoriosa after the property is rehabilitated. 

A lease agreement was signed today between the Government of Malta and the institute, currently based at the old university building in Valletta.

The IIJ was conceived during meetings of the Global Counter Terrorism Forum, an organisation of about 40 countries.

It provides rule of law-based training to lawmakers, police, prosecutors, judges, correction officials, and other justice sector stakeholders on how to address terrorism and related transnational criminal activities within a rule of law framework.  

Since its establishment, over 1,000 judges, prosecutors, investigators, parliamentarians, and other criminal justice professionals have participated in over 50 international programmes.

The lease agreement was signed by Robert Srang, executive secretary of the IIJ, Peter Mamo, director of the Government Property Department and Joe Borg Bartolo, legal counsel of the IIJ  in the presence of Foreign Minister George W. Vella, US Ambassador Glenna Kathleen Hill and Turkish Ambassador Reha Keskintepe.

