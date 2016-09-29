Increase in tourist arrivals

Tourist arrivals in August were estimated at 256,782, an increase of 3.4 per cent when compared to the same month last year, the National Statistics Office said.

It said 228,428 came on holiday, 7,295 on business.

The number of tourists from EU states went up by 2.1 per cent to 220,149 when compared to the same month last year.

Total nights spent in Malta went up by 0.7 per cent when compared to August last year, amounting to 2,375,917 nights.

Total tourist expenditure was estimated at €270.9 million, a decrease of 1.9 per cent over the same month last year.

Inbound tourist trips from January to August amounted to 1,308,519, an increase of 8.3 per cent over the same period last year.

Total nights spent by inbound tourists went up by 5.7 per cent, almost 10.2 million nights.

Total tourism expenditure was estimated at €1,156.9 million, 3.6 per cent higher than that recorded for 2015.

Total expenditure per capita stood at €884, a decrease of 4.4 per cent when compared to last year.